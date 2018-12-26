Christmas has a meaning!

Despite all the fun and laughter, Christmas has a much deeper meaning for me. I have always felt that it is a good time for forgiveness because it is the birthday of Jesus, who was born to forgive us from all our sins. Christians believe that we are all sinners and without the blood of Christ, we are all doomed and Satan can dominate us. But God loves us so much that He sent His Son Jesus Christ to the world so that we could all have eternal life.

John 3:16-17 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.” As a human being and especially when we’ve been hurt badly, forgiving may not be that easy. But remembering the blood of Jesus that cleanses us from all unrighteousness and sets us free from the power of sin and death, we should forgive others. Refusing to forgive will make our hearts a place for Satan’s seed of bitterness. Forgiving will unlock chains in our life for God to work in our hearts.

Living with an unforgiving nature can also be harmful for our health, because many diseases, including depression and arthritis, have been associated with bitterness and the tendency to not let go. So, if there’s anyone who you need to forgive — be it friends, family members or enemies; this Christmas start with them and make peace with your past. Most importantly make peace with your own self. If there ever was a time to do so, then this is it!

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

