Christmas Covid rules in Hungary

News Desk

Hungary’s government will decide in about 8-10 days on restrictions to be applied over the Christmas holidays to curb Coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. Orban said that two weeks after a night-time curfew and restrictions were introduced, infection data “have not shown a significant change” and the number of hospitalised Covid patients would soon reach 10,000, which meant the healthcare system was “under enormous pressure.” Orban said Hungarians should not book skiing holidays abroad as they would have to face a very serious quarantine obligation on their return.