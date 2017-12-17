Christmas ceremony held at LGH

Staff Reporter

Nursing staff of Emergency department, Lahore General Hospital on Friday held a ceremony regarding Christmas wherein all the senior and junior nurses took part.

A cake was also cut and gifts were exchanged.

Talking on this occasion, staff representative Anwar Sultana said that this day is equally sacred for all of us as all Muslims do regard of Jesus as Prophet.

She expressed joy and happiness and complete solidarity with Christian Community. She said, “Whole the year we all work together and our happiness are to be together.”

She asked the junior nurses to work as a team and share each other experience.

Sultana further said, “Solidarity is always needed and we all should work for unity.”

Nurses presented flowers to each other while representing Christian community Cecilias Gill, Fouzia Manzoor and Nudrat expressed thanks for celebrating Christmas Day celebrations and reaffirmed that they would continue their efforts for serving ailing humanity.

Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr. Ghulam Sabir and senior and junior doctors also congratulated nurses and para medical staff on the eve of Christmas and wished them good wishes.