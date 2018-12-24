Christmas celebrations

To Christians, Jesus Christ is the messenger of God. On this unique occasion of Christmas, even non-Christians remember, with due reverence, the Jesus Christ. The spread of love and peace among mankind is the supreme message of Christmas.

Most people know that Christians celebrate Christmas as the birthday of Jesus Christ, but it also means much more. It means having fun with your family, spending time with them, seeing all the beautiful Christmas lights, decorating the Christmas tree, spending time in prayer and eating all the rich food and sweets.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

