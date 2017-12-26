Christmas celebrated with zeal, fervour

Quetta

The Christmas Day was celebrated with zeal and fervor across province with amid tight security on Monday by Christian community. Christian community has celebrated Christmas Day in respective areas including Dera Murad Jamali, Dera Allah Yar, Usta Muhammad, Sibi, Khuzdar and other areas of Balochistan. Prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of country in churches by Christian community. The Christmas main event held in Rozi Church Cantonment Quetta. Their houses and colonies were decorated with twinkling lights and stars and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies.—APP