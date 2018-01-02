Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Christian staff organized a cake cutting ceremony in connection with the celebrations of Christmas here on Monday.

Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest on the occasion while Deans, Directors and a large number of Christian employees attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the VC said that the Christian community was an important part of Pakistani society and the Christians were extending significant services in different sectors particularly in education and health.

He said that Islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and promotion of inter-faith harmony which was dire need of the hour. The VC said that all the citizens, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, they should play their due role for the prosperity of the country. He congratulated the organizers for arranging a beautiful ceremony. Later, the VC along with Faculty members cut the cake.

The participants including principal officers and senior faculty members extended Christmas greetings to the Christians. A special prayer was also offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.—APP