Christmas is the special time of year we remember and celebrate the birth of our Saviour and Lord, Jesus Christ. It is a celebration of love, the great love God demonstrated for humanity in sending Jesus Christ to the earth.

It’s also an opportunity to give gifts to the people in our lives. But what can you give to people this Christmas that’s a step beyond the physical gifts we usually go for? Apart from tangible gifts, you can also give people the gift of forgiveness – whether they deserve it or not.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

