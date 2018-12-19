To Christians, Jesus Christ is believed to be the messenger of God. On this unique occasion of Christmas, even non-Christians remember the Jesus Christ, with due reverence, who suffered the terribly painful death on the Cross to deliver humanity. The spread of love and peace among mankind is the supreme message of Christmas.

Most people know that Christians celebrate Christmas as the birthday of Jesus Christ, but it also means much more. It means having fun with your family, spending time with them, seeing all the beautiful Christmas lights, decorating the Christmas tree, spending time in prayer and eating all the rich food and sweets.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

