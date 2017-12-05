When so many Indians are suffering in our country, our Modiji keeps on enjoying himself by visiting various countries of the world. Why didn’t he visit the Vatican City when he was invited by Pope Francis for the canonization of Mother Teresa in September 2016? This shows his hatred for Christians.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Christians suffer under Modi
