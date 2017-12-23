Christians playing due role in national security, development

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Statistics Senator Kamran Michael Friday said the Christian community was playing its due role in national security and development in a befitting manner and enjoying equal rights like all other citizens in the country.

Addressing a cake-cutting ceremony organized in connection with Christmas celebrations held here at the residence of Christian Leader Sarfaraz Francis alias Vicky, he said the government was striving to safeguard the rights of the Christian community, being enjoying by other communities of the country. The Christians were as important for the country as others citizens, he added.

Kamran said the terrorist attack on the Church in Quetta was highly condemnable as such tyrannizing attacks could not wobble Christians’ determination and commitment for Pakistan.

At the end, special prayers were offered at the festivity for the country’s peace and prosperity.—APP