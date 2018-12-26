Christians in Hyderabad celebrate Christmas

Hyderabad

The Christian community of Hyderabad and its adjoining districts on Tuesday celebrated Christmas with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious passion and festivity like other countries of the world.

The members of Christian community of Hyderabad attended Midnight Services in St: Thomas Church, St: Philip Church and St: Xavier Church of Hyderabad and also participated in the Special Services this morning where the Bishops highlighted the significance of the day.

The participants also offered special prayers for the integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country. After attending the special prayers, the members of the Christian community visited the residences of their relatives and friends to exchange greetings with them. The Church managements also arranged programmes in the evening to celebrate the day with traditional zest.

The district administration Hyderabad has adopted strict security measures particularly at the Churches to ensure safety of the participants during the Services and Christmas programmes.—APP

