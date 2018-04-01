Christians felicitated on Easter

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Easter.

In separate felicitation messages here on Saturday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the Easter is the occasion to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the culmination of the entire year’s worship and prayers and forty days of fasting by our Christian brethren followed by celebration and jubilation. They said that this joyful celebration of the Feast of Easter may bring happiness and prosperity to everyone in the Christian community.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker said that Jesus Christ was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood. “He inculcated spiritual values among his followers to work for the Divine pleasure.

His eternal message of love for humanity and for members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in today’s world. He said that in the day of turbulence in the country, we should forge unity to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies,” they added.—INP

Related