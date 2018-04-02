Christians celebrate Easter with zeal, zest

City Reporter

The Christian community celebrated their festival, Easter, with religious zeal and zest in the provincial capital, like in the other parts of the world.

Special prayer ceremonies were organised at several churches including Saint Mary Church, Cathedral Churchm Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, Pentecostal Church, St Francis Catholic Church, St Paul’s Anglican Catholic Church and other small churches in the city on Sunday.

The Christian brethren prayed for progress, prosperity and peace in the country.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Christians in the city. Walk through gates and security cameras were installed and other security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Punjab Chief Minister has felicitated the Christians on their special festival.

Easter is a religious festival which is celebrated after Christians fast and it is also called Pascha festival or Resurrection Sunday.