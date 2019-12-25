Christians celebrate Christmas

Islamabad/ Karachi

As Christmas celebrations kicked off around the world on Wednesday, Christians across Pakistan marked the birth of Jesus Christ with traditional festivities and holiday cheer amid tight security.

Special services were held in illuminated churches throughout the country while devotees also offered prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Strict security measures were taken to ensure safety of the Christian community and forces had been deployed outside churches to thwart any untoward incident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to wish Chrisitan citizens a happy Christmas.

President Arif Alvi wished Christians across the world and in Pakistan a merry Christmas and included a quote by Jesus regarding peace in his message.