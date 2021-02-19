Christian Turner hopes England team to play match at picturesque Gwadar stadium

UK High Commissioner sees long-term potential of Gwadar to be a sporting, leisure and business centre for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – UK High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner hoped that his country’s cricket team might play a cricket match at what he thinks ‘most beautiful’ Gwadar Cricket Stadium in southwestern province of Pakistan.

Turner expressed it during his visit to the scenic cricket stadium where he presided over the coin toss for the first exhibition match between Gwadar Dolphins and Showbiz Sharks. The match was dedicated to Pakistan climbing hero Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who was declared dead by family on Thursday, days after he went missing during K2 expedition.

Dr Turner said, “Gwadar has so much potential as a cricket venue. As we know the UK and Pakistan relationship is very strong because cricket is in our blood.

“The cricket ground in Gwadar, I think, is the most beautiful in the world. I hope the England Cricket Team might play here one day.”

The High Commissioner saw the long-term potential of Gwadar to be a sporting, leisure and business centre for Pakistan, as well as how it could be a key hub to connect Balochistan with the rest of Pakistan, as well as neighbouring countries.

During his visit the High Commissioner underlined that any inward investment must be environmentally friendly and should benefit the local community.

The visit was also an important opportunity for the High Commissioner to tour Gwadar port facilities and discuss key investment issues with political and government figures, including Ali Zaidi, Minister for Maritime Affairs, and Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

Dr Turner was joined by Mike Nithavrianakis, the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and Trade Director for Pakistan.

The England Men’s and Women’s cricket teams are due to tour Pakistan in October. It is the first time the women’s team will be visiting the country, while it will be Men’s team first tour in 16 years.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/worlds-most-beautiful-gwadar-stadium-hosts-first-cricket-match-pictures-videos/