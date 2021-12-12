Christian Lindner, car lover at wheel of Europe’s top economy

Germany’s new finance minister Christian Lindner is known for a firm hand at the wheel of his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which he has steered back into power after years in the wilderness.

The fast-talking 42-year-old grabbed the keys to the job he has been chasing for years at a crucial moment for the German economy.

The vintage car lover, who used to list his interests outside politics on his website as “anything that can be filled with petrol”, will be overseeing a massive green investment programme agreed by the new coalition.

Two days into the job last week, Lindner announced 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in new funding for “future investment” .—AFP