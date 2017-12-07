The Sindh government has decided to pay full salary and allowances/ full pension for the month of December 2017 in advance to all Christian employees/ pensioners of the provincial government on account of Christmas.
According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Christian employees of the provincial government (including work-charged and contingent paid establishment) will get their salaries/pension on December 19, instead of January 1.—APP
Christian employees to get salaries in advance
