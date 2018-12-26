Christian community thanks govt

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine on the behalf of Christian Community all over the Pakistan thanked to P.M I.K to make possible celebration of Christmas at National level for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

He acknowledged that every Provincial and National member of PTI celebrated Christmas among Christian community in their respective departments to show solidarity among Christian Community.

The Minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister I.K, the provincial government is making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation amongst minorities and driving them towards national mainstream.

The Minister Aijaz Alam also thanked to C.M Punjab Usman Buzdar to announce special grant of three crore rupees on the eve of Christmas for the Christian community.

