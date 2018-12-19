Christian community delegation to visit F-9 Park on NPC invitation

On invitation of Executive Committee of Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), delegation of notable religious and social figures from the Christian community will visit the Aiwan-i-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park on December 20, at 4:00 PM to express interfaith harmony.

The delegation will be led by NPC Executive Committee member Mr. Manzoor Masih, while Rev. Emmanuel Lorraine, Rev. Nadeem Kamran, Rev. Rashid Manzoor and other prominent personalities will be part of the delegation.

Chairman NPC Dr. Naeem Ghani, alongwith members of the NPC Executive Committee will welcome the visitors to express their good wished on the eve of Christmas, a traditional activity of the Council, initiated by its founder Chairman, Late Zahid Malik, years back.

The event features cutting of Christmas cake and offering prayers for solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.—INP

