Christian community celebrates Easter festival

Like other parts of the country, the Christian community in the city on Sunday celebrated the religious festival of Easter with fullest traditional religious zeal and fervor.

Major services to celebrate the day were hosted at different places including in Holy Family Catholic Church and Mall Road Church.The Christian community attended the services and prayed for the salvation besides for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking at special service, In-charge, Babu Sajjid Khokhar told APP that brisk preparations were made by the local Christian fraternity to celebrate the religious festival of Easter with fullest religious solemnity and fervor.

The service of Easter marked the day of pledge with special prayers by the Christian community to serve for the maintenance of religious obligations by the community besides for the welfare of the community and uplift and prosperity of the country, he underlined.

He said that minorities including Christian community in the country were enjoying full liberty to perform their religious duties and all other related obligations – since they were enjoying an excellent life coupled with full benefits along with other fellow-countrymen.

Meanwhile, Police took special and strict security measure to provide foolproof security to all the churches on the occasion.—APP

