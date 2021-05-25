Christian Betzmann responds after Zoya Nasir ends engagement

German vlogger has penned a note days after Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir called off engagement to him over a difference of views.

Taking to Instagram, Betzmann shared a photo and wrote: “This was our first and our last Post together”.

“I had such an amazing Time with you and will never forget these past 1.5 Years. Unfortunately we both have different views on Life and want a different Future.

“I continue to wish you all the best in Life. Thank you for all the Love and support you have shown us as a couple and as two individuals moving forward,” he added.

Zoya announced the end to engagement on Instagram with a screenshot of her statement.

“It’s with a heavy heart I’m announcing that Christian Betzmann and I are no longer engaged to be married. His sudden change in stance towards my culture, my country, my people and insensitivity towards my religion has lead me to take this difficult and irrevocable decision,” she wrote

Zoya explained that religious and tolerance issues caused the split. “There are certain religious and social boundaries that can’t be crossed no matter what, hence, the decision to part ways.”

“Humility, Tolerance and Respect towards each other are the virtues that we must always adhere to. I look upon my Allah to provide me with the strength to deal with this worldly emotional wreck.

“I wish Chris a bright and happy future,” she wrote.

“I sincerely request for space and privacy for myself and my family as we begin to navigate this emotional turmoil,” Zoya concluded.

Back in February, the Zebaish star, and Christian Betzmann officially announced their engagement.

