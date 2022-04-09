Chris Wood helps ease Newcastle’s relegation fears

Chris Wood scored a second-half penalty to give Newcastle United a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Premier League on Friday.

Newcastle, after their resurgence in January courtesy of a solid winter transfer window, had lost their previous three games, reviving jitters they may be dragged back into the battle against the drop as the season heads towards its finale but Chris Wood further banished any lingering relegation fears.

With the hosts dominating a surprisingly toothless Wolves, the New Zealander cleverly drew a foul from goalkeeper Jose Sa as he chased a Joelinton pass, before confidently thumping home the spot kick in the 72nd minute for the only goal of the game.

Wood was thrilled to have broken his home duck.

Wolves missed the suspended Raul Jimenez, failing to pose any threat to Newcastle without their star striker. They did not even manage to touch the ball in Newcastle’s penalty area in the first half.

Only once, 10 minutes before the end, was Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka forced into action, diving low to save a Fabio Silva shot.

The margin of victory could have been even bigger for Newcastle but Chris Woods had an earlier goal disallowed.

Allan Saint-Maximin blazed his shot over, and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes also went close in an overall man-of-the-match display but failed to add to the scoreline.

The defeat leaves Wolves eighth on 49 points with their outside hopes of a berth in next year’s Champions League receding rather quickly.