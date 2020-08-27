Chotu gang leader, associates acquitted

Observer Report

Multan

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Multan on Thursday acquitted the notorious Chotu Gang members in two cases, including one involving the murder of two policemen, reported a private TV channel. Masood Arshad – the ATC No 2 judge – announced the verdict in the Central Jail Multan where the gang leader Ghulam Rasool alias Chotu and some of his accomplices are currently imprisoned after being convicted in different other cases. One of the two cases was registered with DG Khan Saddar Police Station as they faced murder, attempt to murder and some other related charges under different sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The gang leader as well as Khalid alias Khalidi and Ishaq alias Saqi were accused of martyring two police constables – Naeem Haider and Kashif Shehzad – in August 2018. Three other constables – Abdul Ghaffar, Rashid Minhas and Abdul Karim – were also injured in the encounter. Meanwhile, the second case pertained to kidnapping a citizen Siddique for Rs5 million ransom. It was registered by Bet Mir Hazar Khan Police Station in Muzaffargarh. During the last hearing, both sides had presented their arguments on the statements recorded by the accused under Section 342.