Cholistan varsity to start classes in January

The Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS), Bahawalpur, has been completed and it will start classes in January 2019.

The Punjab government had allocated 1000 acres of land in Bahawalpur for establishment of the university. As many as 100 qualified teachers including 70 PhDs have also been hired. Around four sessions of training of the faculty and other staff had also been completed in Turkey.

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, who is focal person for execution of the project, told APP here on Sunday that the livestock sector was a source of livelihood and food security for a large number of people, especially in south Punjab.

Cholistan spread over an area of 26,000 square kilometres comprising Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts, is one of the major livestock holding territories in Punjab. The new university has been established to exploit the potential of livestock resources in southern Punjab, he added.

The university would help in formation of disease-free zones in the province and cater to the needs of allied industries to produce safe and healthy livestock products having potential for export to regional markets, he added.

The CUVAS has been established with the collaboration of two Turkish universities—Selcuk University and Ankara University.

It has three faculties namely Bio-Sciences, Veterinary Sciences and Animal Production and Technology.

