Choice of PM for Climate Change Ministry lauded by civil society Seven initiatives finalized for environmental conservation

Zubair Qureshi

As part of environmental conservation initiative, environmentalists have finalized seven initiatives under “Environmental Conservation and Water Advocacy and Awareness.”

While addressing a ceremony the environmentalists and members of civil society here on Thursday vowed to carry out and implement these initiatives with the support of public and private sectors.

Speaking on the occasion the occasion, the Devcom-Pakistan Director and a well known environmentalist Munir Ahmed said engaging youth in environmental conservation and water advocacy would bring multiple-effect to improve green practices in the society. He lauded the government for launching clean and green Pakistan agenda by the Climate Change Adviser Malik Amin Aslam who is a world-known Pakistani environmentalist and politician.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to take up mass tree plantation certainly would help increase the green cover countrywide. This would lead to mild the local conditions posed by the extreme climatic conditions.

Munir said the proposed plantation should be done by the district governments with the participation of youth and concerned citizens on self-help basis. Planting samplings is an easy task that could be done by the local citizens with the help of local authorities and municipalities, city managers, district management, non-governmental organizations, civil society organisations with their own resources.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to spare funds to do it. Besides planning to plant billions of saplings in the years to come, the governments should focus on saving forests by increasing security deployed to safeguard forests, equip them with the modern technology and techniques to combat the timber mafia. Citizens can plant saplings but cannot fight against the nexus of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats and the timber mafia. There we need federal and provincial governments to chip in for the protection of forests and to stop indiscriminate tree-cutting. Saving four million trees a year is more important than panting billions of saplings. The Rangers may also be deployed to help protect forests.

Share on: WhatsApp