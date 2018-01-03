Choice of employment

World Bank report indicated that both India and Pakistan have performed sluggishly in the matter of women’s participation in employment. The report which was released in April 2017 mentioned lack of gender parity among various employment sectors. There is vast difference between the employment rates of men to women. The trend has been diminishing since 2005 in Indian employment sectors and it continues in 2017 as well. However, in case of other development areas, both the countries show positive trend at numerous levels and performing well. But, gender disparity in employment reveals many factors hindering women’s participation. First, the sectors where jobs are scarce eventually belong to men. Secondly, the discrimination at home and at workplace demotivates them to opt for employment.

Indian women with 27% participation in employment, secured second last place which is slightly better than Pakistan which secured 24.6%. Pakistan stood at the last place in the table. Attitude of the people may create difference where Bangladesh (a Muslim majority country) outshined with 57.4% women’s participation in employment. Nepal, with almost 80% women’s participation has secured top slot in the list. India and Pakistan should learn lessons from their neighbours and consider this issue positively. It will not only bring gender parity in employment rather boost GDP.

SIRAJ AHMAD

Himachal Pradesh, India

