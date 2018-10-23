Chohan’s statement against Zardari condemnable: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab slammed the statement of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan against former President Asif Ali Zardari and said that Chohan was playing a role of mercenary.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Murtaza Wahab said that the PPPP President had never been deterred by false and frivolous cases. He urged that Mr. Chohan should not be worried for Zardari and instead he must be anxious for the fate of for his own party chief.

He said that the Tsunami had in a short span of time ruined every fabric of the society and PM Niazi did not visit the United Nations owing to fear. A reign of terror had been unleashed against the opposition in anticipation of massive protest against the government, he added.

Murtaza Wahab also flayed utterances of Punjab Information Minister attributing to former President Asif Ali Zardari and said that some Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ministers had made it as their daily habit to talk against Zardari and Mr. Chohan’s utterances proved that he was following this syndrome.

The Advisor to CM Sindh said that it was most unfortunate that a person had become prime minister of the country who had been involved in Banni Gala land grabbing episode. All the notorious persons who had been involved in land grabbing in Sindh, Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had now joined hands of Imran Khan, he alleged.

He said that flawed and clumsy-fashioned policies of PM Imran Khan had indeed ruined downtrodden people of the country as these people were now getting heavy monthly electricity and gas bills as compared to their salaries.

