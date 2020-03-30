Chohan urges people to support govt in fight against coronavirus

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has urged people to support Punjab government in fight against coronavirus. He also assured that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is taking appropriate steps to improve economic situation.

In a statement, provincial minister said that Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced an economic relief package for the affected people. Provincial government has waived taxes of Rs18 billion and introduced a Rs10 billion package for 2.5 million households, which will receive Rs4000 per month, he added.

The minister further said that CM has announced to give an allowance, which will be equal to a month’s pay, to doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are performing duties in coronavirus wards.

He further added that government has announced a martyrs package for professionals who lost their lives in fight against coronavirus. He also urged people to support government to defeat coronavirus.

Chohan appealed people of Punjab to cooperate with the provincial government in fight against novel coronavirus. Chohan said that Punjab government is taking all concrete measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

“Punjab government has decided to waive off taxes amounting to 18 billion rupees,” said Chohan adding that the government will distribute 4000 rupees among 2.5 million families across the province.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has allocated Rs 10 billion for poor people affected by lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan on Sunday has reported 15 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases have surged to 1530 as 481 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 138 in Balochistan, 558 in Punjab, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 116 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 43 in Islamabad and six in Azad Kashmir.