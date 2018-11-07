Chohan urges officers to improve performance

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hailing the performance of the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab has urged the officials to eke out the department’s progress by exploiting latest public relations trends and technology. Addressing a review meeting with the DGPR officials at Al-Hamra on Tuesday, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan noted that the department’s energetic team has the potential to further enhance its performance by the sinews of hard work and dedication. The DGPR, Amjad Hussain Bhatti and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

He said the government is providing all possible resources including manpower and equipment to enhance the DGPR’s working capacity in the fields of print, electronic and social media. A separate cell should be set up at the DGPR to work to use the social media as a communication tool on the government level, he added.

