Chohan says Zardari, Nawaz protecting each other’s corruption

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that former President Asif Zardari , and ex premier Nawaz Sharif have joined hands to protect each other’s corruption but this time, there will be no “ amnesty” for them.

Talking to newsmen here on Wednesday, Chohan said that Zardari’s politics has inflicted an irreparable loss to the Pakistan Peoples party (PPP), which once was the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the anti-corruption authorities have traced around 5000 fake accounts bearing billions of rupees, which is the result of the untiring efforts by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor on accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar.

“How can the PPP leaders deny that their leader has nothing to do with these accounts, when Zardari himself has admitted before the media that the accounts in question belong to him”, the minister maintained.

“Gone are the days when the country’s looted money was laundered through models and actresses like Ayan Ali. The PPP leadership must understand this fact”, he added.

In recent past, he went on to say, some politicians, including Ahsan Iqbal used “Aqama” (work permit) for money laundering and to conceal their illegal wealth.

Commenting on Senator Mushahidullah Khan’s challenge for a debate on corruption, the minister said he is ready for that “anytime anywhere”. “His only forte is apple polishing Sharifs. He has got a seat in the Senate as a reward for this service.

To a question regarding vandalism by the lawyers in Faisalabad, he condemned the incident and appealed to the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to take cognizance of the incident and take action against the involved.

