Chohan removed as Punjab minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar accepted on Tuesday Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s resignation from his post as provincial information and culture minister over his anti-Hindu remarks.

The Punjab culture and information minister decided to tender his resignation, after apologising for his anti-Hindu remarks as he faced severe criticism from senior members of his party’s government and social media users.

Buzdar summoned Fayyazul Hassan Chohan at the Punjab CM House and asked him to tender his resignation. “The Punjab CM also sought an explanation from Chohan regarding his anti-Hindu remarks. There were complaints against Chohan earlier as well owing to which he was sent warnings,” the sources earlier said.

The Punjab information minister in his apology said, “I was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media not the Hindu community in Pakistan.”

“I apologise if my remarks hurt the Hindu community in Pakistan,” Chohan continued. “My remarks were in no way directed at Pakistan’s Hindu community.”

Meanwhile, Chohan, talking to reporters in Lahore, had repeatedly used the word “Kashmiri” with the names of Sharif family members, reportedly in a scornful way, which stirred up widespread outrage among the Kashmiri people.

The video clip of the said press talk went viral on social networking sites, mostly with tempestuous comments against the minister for making the “racial slur”. Subsequently, Chohan said he was sorry if his statement had hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiri people. Dr Shahbaz Gill, the chief minister’s spokesperson, told media that Chohan tendered his resignation and it was accepted by Buzdar.

