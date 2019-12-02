Chohan reinstated as Punjab info minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been reinstated as Punjab information minister, according to a notification issued on Monday.

Chohan has been made the information minister in addition to his current portfolio of colonies department. He will replace Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent day-long visit to Lahore.

Chohan had resigned from the ministry in March after facing criticism over derogatory remarks directed towards the Hindu community. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader’s resignation came following reports that Prime Minister Imran had himself taken notice of his remarks, although those reports were denied by the party.