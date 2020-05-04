Chohan pays rich tribute to journalist fraternity

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, on occasion of the World Press Freedom Day has paid rich tributes to the country’s journalistic community.

In his message on the World Press Freedom Day, the minister said that today is the day to pay rich tributes to the journalist fraternity as the media plays a role of ear and eye for the state while the Pakistani media is tremendously protecting its right to have people access on credible information.

The minister said that our journalists are on front-lines despite the difficult situation of the global pandemic coronavirus adding that during the fake news pandemic worldwide Pakistani media is freely performing its duties brilliantly.

In his statement, he said that on the occasion of the world freedom day he wanted to draw attention of the world community towards atrocities on journalists working in Occupied Kashmir, who are being targeted to show ugly face of Indian democracy.

He said that cases on Musarat Zehra, Gohar Gillani and Peerzada Ashiq are negation of claims of Indian democracy and secularism.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan just after assuming the office of the premiership paid the outstanding dues of the media. Besides Buzdar government has announced a special media relief package on professional reporting during the global pandemic coronavirus.