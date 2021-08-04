Chohan parts ways with JKTG

Amraiz Khan

After his release from Jail on Wednesday, PTI Punjab Assembly Member Nazir Chohan announced parting his ways with Jahangir Khan Tareen Group (JKTG), saying that he has no connection with this group.

“Tareen used mm for his vested interest and I did a lot for him, but he did not stand by me whenever I needed his help.

Not once he inquired after me when I suffered a heart attack.”

Nazir Chohan was talking to the media along with Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, he claimed that Jahangir Tareen had used him. He was of the view that he took Jahangir Tareen as a leader but he was not capable of it.

“I went to every meeting with them but when I had a problem they did not even call me”, he elaborated and added that now when he has realised his mistake, he apologize to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that he will meet Shehzad Akbar and thank him.

He said he was thankful to the PTI seniors for taking up his issue at the earliest. “I have also words of praise for Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shahzad Akbar who showed large heartedness.

Who inquired after me on the telephone. And I am ashamed and apologize to Akbar and his family. Imran Khan has been my leader and will remain so.”