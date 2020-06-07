Chohan flays Murad, Fazl for double standards

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is left after setting something different in ECC and National Coordination Committee while his behaviour is changed when he appeared before Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that people have been fed up with Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah all praise for the 18th Amendment for the last 10 years.

Chohan said as per CM Murad Ali Shah, the provinces are autonomous for decisions on education, health, industry and business under the 18th Amendment. Now after surfacing of corruption on the coronavirus issue he is trying to hide behind the federal government.

The minister said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was out of scene since long and now four months after the coronavirus he is thinking to call an all parties conference to pin point the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fayyaz said that Maulana Fazl didn’t spend any single penny from looted money on the measures against the coronavirus. He asked Maulana what has he been contributed so far against the coronavirus from his personnel pocket and from party.