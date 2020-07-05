Chohan congratulates Shehbaz for corona negative

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has congratulated Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for recovering from coronavirus and testing negative. Chohan said in a statement that PML-N president should stop being afraid of the virus and come to the front foot and play his role. The provincial minister further said that if Shehbaz Sharif needs any help, he can seek guidance from the performance of CM Usman Buzdar. He also expressed hope that opposition leader would be seen fighting against novel coronavirus all over the country.