Chohan asks Fazl to seek forgiveness for political sins

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Friday said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Fazl-ur-Rehman made himself a laughing stock by the All Parties Conference (APC).

The provincial minister, while reacting to JUI-F president’s press conference, said Fazl-ur-Rehman faces humiliation after every APC. He rotted Pakistan’s politics and always remained involved in financial corruption, Chohan said.

Fayyaz Chohan said that after losing General Elections 2018, Fazl-ur-Rehman even considers Covid-19 as Covid-18. The minister suggested the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief to ask for forgiveness for his political and financial sins for the next three years.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chohan stressed.