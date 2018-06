Chitral to witness tough electoral bout

Our Correspondent

Chitral

As many as 45 candidates of different political parties including former president Gen (Rtd) Pervez Musharraf submitted nomination paper to contest general elections 2018 for provincial assembly and national assembly seats from Chitral district. According to details, 18 candidates have filed nomination papers for National Assembly from NA-1 Chitral while 27 are in run for provincial assembly from PK-I.

The aspiring candidates belonging to different political parties came for filing of their nomination papers in rallies. The PML (N) has fielded former MNA Shezada Iftikharuddin to contest against the former president Gen® Pervez Musharraf in the mountainous region of Chitral.

Other candidates in run for lone NA seat from Chitral fomer MNA Mulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Muhammad Yaha, Saeedur Rehman Muhammad Amjad, Hizbullah, Abdul Hussain, Nisar Dastagir, Saleem Khan, Shazhada Muhammad Taimur Khisro, Wajeehuddin, Aditur Rehman, Sultan Wazir(covering candidates for Muharraf), Ms Taqdira Ajmal, Abdul Qayyum Abdul Latif of PTI, Shah Abdul Mansoor.