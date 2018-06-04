Chitral hit hard by outages

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Hopes of Chitral town residents to get rid of outages in the scorching heat have dashed to the ground despite production of surplus electricity at the newly-opened Golen Gol hydel power station. This is mainly because of the failure of the power distribution companies in repairing the transmission lines of the now damaged Reshun powerhouse and other lines of WAPDA.

Though phase one of the 108 megawatt Golen powerhouse is operational the electricity remains unutilized. People of Chitral town have held a number of protests and asked the government to bring the available electricity to use but to no avail.