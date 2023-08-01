Gul Hamaad Farooqi Chitral

The devastating flood that occurred on July 22 had changed the map of Chitral. The level of the flood was so high that the water was flowing five feet above the river, which resulted in the loss of surrounding houses, shops, markets, workshops, standing crops, under cultivationland, orchards and fields. Due to the flood, irrigation and drinking water pipeline and canals were also flowed.

The drinking water pipeline, which costs about Rs 400 million from Golden, is being destroyed every year due to floods. It is not known whether the department lacks technical and professional skills or lacking honesty and dedication with their job. Even when the pipeline was constructed, our team surveyed it and demanded the Public Health Engineering Department to take necessary steps to protect the pipeline on a regular basis from destroying, but nothing happened and a year later it was badly damaged by flood.

After that it is badly affected in every flood. Last year, the pipelin was mostly washed away in river and people were deprived of drinking water for a year, this pipeline was restored by spending millions of rupees, but due to poor planning and wrong design, this pipeline was once again flooded. It badly affected and people have been deprived of drinking water since July 22.