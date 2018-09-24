Chinese woman in Peshawar to recover $0.3 million from ‘fraudster’

A Chinese woman travelled to Peshawar in order to catch a man who had allegedly duped her of $300,000 in a business deal back home, according to Express News.

Muhammad Shafique, the accused, had purchased a large quantity of cloth from Wing Lee, which he failed to pay her for.

Lee told authorities that Shafique had conned her out of the money and then flew back to Pakistan after the business deal.

She added that Shafique would threaten her with dire consequences whenever she would ask him to pay her.

Two Chinese nationals sentenced to one year in jail for ATM fraud in Karachi

“My visa is expiring and I’m out of cash,” Lee said.

She had implored the Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan government for help.

In view of this, police have taken Shafique into their custody from his house in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

ASP Hayatabad shared that on Lee’s request the accused has been arrested and a case registered against him.

Share on: WhatsApp