Chinese Vice President Visit to Pakistan brought new hopes

History is a witness that China and Pakistan have stood as brothers in hard times. This time tested friendship between the two brotherly countries is the outcome of warm interaction that can be traced back to early fifties when both the countries formally indulged in diplomatic ties. Since then, leadership of China and Pakistan envisage open door diplomacy without any indisposition. Recent four days visit of Chinese Vice President Mr. Wang Qishan to Pakistan is the evidence of privileges equally shared by both the nations.

By virtue of this visit, China and Pakistan have been able to review the whole array of bilateral relations and exchange views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest. This visit is in continuance of high level exchanges between Pakistan and China that attained an increased momentum since the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019. Profound talks were held between Pakistan and China during this visit about second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Chinese Vice President’s visit has reinforced the strength of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China. The government and people in Pakistan indubitably endorsed this visit as most valuable product of rapid progress in CPEC and subsequently creating reciprocal benefits in various fields. These include sectors like industry, agriculture, tourism cooperation and financial advancement. The two nations underscored their strong commitment for early completion of continuous CPEC projects and to further extending the economic cooperation to new horizons.

During this visit a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) and agreements are signed. Most outstanding among them are four mega projects in the field of energy, technology and education in order to enhance the bilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan. A Confucius Institute at the University of Punjab was also inaugurated during this visit which will help in cultural promotion and cultural exchanges and other project activities. In order to reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and enhance further momentum of emergent exhaustive collaboration between the two countries in various fields, Mr. Wang Qishan’s visit had created unbelievable atmosphere that reminds the situation of 1960s and 1970s when two great nations laid the foundations of mutual cooperation in technology and education. As a result, more than 25,000 Pakistani students are now studying in various universities in China.

Due to open door policy and emerging maturity shown by leadership of China and Pakistan, an unprecedented era of economic reforms has commenced. Most encouraging for people of Pakistan is the dominating sense that prevails upon leaders and top diplomats of both the countries to deliver for the livelihood of people in accordance with their preferences. Pakistani nation is highly optimistic about the comprehensive policy package being discussed and finalized during Chinese Vice President’s visit to help Pakistan in stabilizing the economy and protecting the poor. Now a direction is set, where both countries are focused on tackling the menace of corruption so that people get real-time benefit of Belt and Road Initiative. In fact, BRI 2025 vision is not oblivious of emerging and expected challenges currently faced by China and Pakistan and corruption is one of them. That is why serious effort has been launched particularly by government of Pakistan to bring transparency in CPEC project in order to bring socio-economic uplift and poverty alleviation which is envisioned under BRI 2025.

China-Pakistan win-win cooperation is bringing the two nations close as member of one family and they realize each other’s problems exceptionally well. Earlier during the 50s and 60s when Pakistan had good economy and governance, it worked closely to overcome Chinese problems. However, in the recent past, Pakistan is confronted with several imminent challenges and China has always assisted to bailout Pakistan. The pledge for rapid progress of CPEC mega projects is emerging as most positive factor to fortify friendship, economic relations and diplomatic ties between two finest friends – Pakistan and China.

Ms. Kanwal Shadab Sadiq holds M.Phil degree in American Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.