ISLAMABAD – Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng landed in Pakistan on an official visit and the visiting dignitary has been accorded a warm welcome on Monday.

A day after his arrival, Lifeng was awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan, the second-highest award during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the country’s federal capital.

The prestigious honor was awarded to the Chinese dignitary for his role in the promotion of bilateral ties between Iron brothers.

Several top officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other civil and military leaders attended the event.

Breaking News : President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-e- Pakistan award upon Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad today. pic.twitter.com/I5rRSTCJvx — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) July 31, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier is visiting Pakistan from July 30 to August 1 and he will attend a ceremony celebrating a decade of CPEC as the chief guest.

Earlier in the day, the top officials of two sides inked multiple agreements for the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan and China remained committed to bilateral trade, especially flagship project CPEC viewing it as a crucial part of their strategic partnership and cooperation. Their economic ties have also extended beyond CPEC, with China being one of Pakistan’s most significant trading partners and a major investor in various sectors.