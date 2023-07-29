ISLAMABAD – Vice Premier of China and Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party H.E. He Lifeng is all set to land in Pakistan tomorrow on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Chinese economist and revered politician’s visit will commence on July 30, 2023, and will continue till August 01, 2023, as he visited Islamabad on an invitation extended by the Government of Pakistan.

Vice Premier He Lifeng’s visit holds significant importance as he will be attending the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative. The Vice Premier will also have the honor of being the chief guest at an event commemorating the Decade of CPEC.

Known for his key role in China’s international economic relations and the successful implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, Vice Premier He Lifeng brings valuable expertise to the table. As the former Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he played an instrumental part in planning and executing multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

This visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China, reflecting the strong ties of their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.” The visit aims to further deepen cooperation, reaffirm support on core interests, enhance economic and financial collaboration, and advance the high-quality development of the CPEC. Both countries are also eager to explore new opportunities for strengthening trade and investment ties.

The visit of H.E. He Lifeng marks an important milestone in the friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and China. It signals the continuation of a robust partnership aimed at mutual progress and prosperity.