Chinese varsity to promote technical education: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din has said that the Punjab Government was promoting technical education in collaboration with China.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in industries department here on Friday.

He said that providing technical education to every young person is the primary duty of the government and various technical colleges especially TEVTA are enhancing this vision.

However, it is need of time to promote technical education in universities as well, he added.

The minister said that the skilled people in the international market are required and he hoped they would be able to get a degree from the University of Tianjin which will help in end of unemployment in Pakistan.

It was informed the meeting that the MOU had been signed with Tianjin University of Technology and Education for the establishment of Tianjin University of Technology in Punjab. Chinese and English language courses will be taught including mechanical, automobile, civil, architectural, textile and fashion designing programs.

Secretary Industries Dr Mujtaba Paracha informed that Punjab’s Tianjin University of Technical Education will launch its first course in March of 2018.

He said that State of the Art Technical University will be constructed very soon at 157 Acre in Raiwind.