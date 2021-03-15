Chinese vaccines earning recognition across world

Safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines are earning recognition across the world, said a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian at a news briefing.

China, he added is a committed front-runner in promoting international vaccine cooperation.

“Responding to a UN appeal, we have donated vaccines to peacekeepers from various countries. We are also ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines to Olympians.

These are our concrete steps to make COVID vaccines a public good as pledged by President Xi Jinping. —INP