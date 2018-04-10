Chinese sisters reunite after 79-year war separation

Beijing

Bursting into tears, Que Bamei tightly held her older sister, with whom she had lost contact 79 years ago amid the turmoil of the Japanese invasion.

Que, 87, was born into a large family in Qinzhou city in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

When the Japanese invaded the city in 1939, eight-year-old Que was separated from her eight siblings and followed other family members to flee to neighbouring Guangdong province.

She was adopted by a family in Zhanjiang in Guangdong, and has never returned to her home town or met any relatives since.

Decades later, Que’s memories of her home town faded to a few blurred pictures – “a big courtyard with a pool in front, beside the pool is the grave of grandpa”, she recounted. However, the desire to revisit her home town and see old relatives remains in her heart, growing even stronger as time passes.

In February, Que underwent surgery for gallstone and talked often about going back to her home town. Her 33-year-old grandson Huang Guangpeng decided to help her fulfil her wish.—Xinhua