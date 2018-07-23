Chinese, Senegalese presidents pledge better future for ties

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Macky Sall held talks In Dakar Sunday, vowing to create a better future for China-Senegal ties. The two leaders spoke highly of the development of bilateral ties in recent years, and agreed to continue to make joint efforts and promote more fruitful results from cooperation in various fields.

Xi arrived here earlier for the first state visit to Senegal by a Chinese head of state in nine years. During the meeting with his host, the Chinese president thanked the government and people of Senegal for their warm hospitality and welcome, saying it fully demonstrated that China-Senegal friendship has gained broad support.

Recalling their joint decision to forge a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in 2016, Xi said that thanks to joint efforts from both sides, China-Senegal relations have entered a fast track with growing political mutual trust and concrete economic and trade cooperation.

China is willing to join hands with Senegal to lift bilateral ties and cooperation to a higher level, so as to bring more benefits to both peoples, Xi said. The Chinese president expressed appreciation to Sall for viewing their ties from a strategic perspective, positively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative and strongly supporting China-Africa cooperation. The two sides should carry out closer high-level exchanges and support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concern, said Xi. Noting that the two countries should strengthen the alignment of development strategies and policy communication, Xi welcomed Senegal to be the first West African country to sign a Belt and Road cooperation document with China.

We hope to take this opportunity to comprehensively upgrade China-Senegal cooperation, he said. China will continue to uphold the spirit of “teaching a man to fish,” expand and deepen cooperation with Senegal, and enhance its ability in independent development, Xi said.

He called on the two countries to boost people-to-people exchanges and promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The two sides should enhance law enforcement and security cooperation, Xi said, adding that China supports Senegal in building capability in counter-terrorism, peacekeeping and safeguarding stability.

