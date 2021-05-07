Chinese scientist to donate lightning resistant umbrellas to Pakistan

Renowned Chinese scientist is going to donate around 1,000 lightning resistant umbrellas to Pakistan to contribute to the festivities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, says a message received here from Beijing.

Li Chen Zhong, President of Shandong Chenzhong Gas Thunder Lightning Protection Technology Co Ltd has invented the umbrella to protect golfers, boaters, and other outdoor groups of people from the danger of electrocution by lightning strike.

Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners and both countries are celebrating seven decades of establishment of their diplomatic relations.

“I intend to hand over 1,000 lightning resistant umbrella to Pakistani authorities as gift to add more colours in these celebrations,” he told APP.

This year marks the anniversary of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations, which was established on 21st May 1951.

Both countries have organized a series of events since the beginning of the year, to commemorate this historic milestone in a befitting manner.—APP