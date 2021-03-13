Chinese representative to Pakistan visits first operational project of CPEC

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong says China transferred its knowledge, skills and technology to Pakistan through Orange Line and other projects completed through China -Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said this while speaking to the official seniors and train drivers on his visit to the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore. It was Mr. Rong’s first visit to the first operational project under CPEC.

Mr. Rong talked to the drivers and expressed his satisfaction. He congratulated the entire team for putting in their professional efforts. He also voiced his pleasure regarding the Pakistani workforce engaged in various projects under CPEC.

The Orange Line Metro Train is the first active project that has been running under CPEC. More than 10 million have leveraged this transport since its inauguration in Oct 2020. Orange Line Train not only provides an easier source of commute but it is also a cost-effective option. It shows the untroubled nature of the transport as thousands of people are opting for it.